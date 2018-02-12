Hartsfield-Jackson employee with autism missing over a week

Police are searching for a missing woman with autism who hasn't been seen since leaving her job at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on February 4.

Shanequa Sullivan, 23, left her job around 3:30 p.m. on February 4 and was last seen boarding a MARTA train. Her family says she usually rides the train to College Park or East Point and then transfers to a bus to take her to her home on Bartlett Drive in Forest Park.

Sullivan suffers from autism.

She's described as a black female, standing about 4'11" tall and weighing around 88 pounds.

If you've seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.

Copyright

2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.