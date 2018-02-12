Hartsfield-Jackson employee with autism missing over a week

Police are searching for a missing woman with autism who hasn't been seen since leaving her job at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on February 4.More >
One person has died following a double shooting in northwest Atlanta Sunday morning.More >
A man died Friday afternoon in a crash after he was shot by a trooper following a chase in Atlanta.More >
A young girl who was abducted in Texas is back home with her mother after she was found safe in Alpharetta.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
Three people are recovering after being shot during a robbery at a Decatur liquor store early Monday morning.More >
Police in Ohio had previously gone to the home where a man fatally shot two police officers for three domestic disputes but no arrests were ever made, incident reports from the Columbus suburb of Westerville show.More >
