Two people hospitalized following double shooting in Ball Ground

Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the home on the 200 block of Flatbottom Road in Ball Ground.

Police say both victims were taken to an area hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

