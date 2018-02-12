Missing Paulding County woman last seen on February 6

Police in Paulding County are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

Angela Arne, 38, disappeared on February 6.

She's described as a white female, standing about 5'3" tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say she's known to frequent gas stations on Merchants Drive that have gambling machines.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Paulding County Police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.