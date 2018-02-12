Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on January 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Wellington Street in Atlanta. The area is near Mozley Park.

Witnesses say the victim was walking along the sidewalk when the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and struck the victim. They were taken to Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for a 2003-2005 silver Honda Pilot that has extensive damage to the front end of the passenger side.

If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.