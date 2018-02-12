Dawson County HS student dies in fatal crash

A busy roadway was shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene of a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Dawson County High School student Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 53 at the intersection with Buddy Burt Road, just southeast of Dawsonville.

Grace Sheer, 18, was killed in the crash. Sheer was a senior at the high school and was also named 2017 Homecoming Queen. She was an honor student and also a member of the girls soccer team.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.