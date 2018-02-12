Dawson County student dies in fatal crash

A busy Dawson County roadway was shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene of a fatal wreck Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 53 at the intersection with Buddy Burt Road, just southeast of Dawsonville.

Radio station WDUN reports the crash was fatal and two vehicles were involved.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says the crash claimed the life of a high school student. Their identity has not been released.

