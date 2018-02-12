Robbers steal $2,000 worth of jewelry from Sam's Club

Police are looking for male suspects who walked into a Buford Sam's Club and stole a $2,000 pair of diamond earrings.

The robbery occurred February 1 at the Sam's Club in the 3000 block of Buford Drive.

Both men were observed browsing jewelry for an hour before one suspect asked to see a pair of earrings.

As the employee held the earring, a suspect grabbed them and fled.

The men ran in opposite directions from the store. One suspect sought refuge in a nearby cell phone retailer for several minutes before continuing to flee.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5'5-'7", 140-150 pounds, short black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, white Nike shoes. He is between 20-23-years-old.

The second suspect is a black male, 6'0-'2", 150-180 pounds with black hair, and is between 20-30-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and blue underwear.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. Tipsters providing information leading to an arrest and indictment can receive up to $2,000.

