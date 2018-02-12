T.I., Walmart giving out free tickets to see 'Black Panther'

Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer T.I. is partnering with Walmart to give away free tickets to an advanced screening of the newest Marvel Studios blockbuster, "Black Panther."

Yes, you read that correctly, FREE tickets. People wishing to get tickets can visit the Walmart on Research Drive SW, off of Cascade Road, where Walmart associates will be handing out tickets in the toy aisle.

The ticket giveaway begins Monday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. Each customer can receive up to four tickets.

The free advanced screening is Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7:15 p.m. at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 24 at North I-85 on Northeast Expressway Access Road in Chamblee. T.I. will appear at the event with specially invited Atlanta-based VIPs.

Doors open at 5 p.m., so get there early to avoid the long lines!

