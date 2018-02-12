Man pistol-whipped woman before fatal shooting, sentenced to life in prison

A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his child's mother.

A jury deliberated for a mere 45 minutes before finding Joshua Maurice Gibson guilty of the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Danielle Marshall.

He is convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false report of a crime and false statements, cruelty to child, perjury and solicitation to commit murder of the key witness in the case.

"The gruesome murder involved a level of premeditation that I've rarely seen before in all my years as a prosecutor," said Chief ADA Jesse Evans.

The 29-year-old told police he went to the victim's house on January 13 and called 911 when she did not come to the door.

The young woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. The couple's nine-month-old baby was in another room.

Gibson pistol-whipped the mother of his child before fatally shooting her, according to authorities.

Several police reports showed a history of domestic violence between Gibson and Marshall.

Two weeks prior to the murder, Maurice told police his vehicle was shot at while driving to his parent's home. He insisted his child's mother "had something to do with it."

A ballistics test later determined the bullet retrieved from his vehicle matched that of the weapon used to kill the young mother.

Gibson is sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus five years to serve.

He has been in custody since September 2015.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.