It's a Girl! Decatur Fire and Rescue help couple with unusual gender reveal

A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.

The department held a special gender reveal for the couple, using a fire hose filled with both blue and pink-colored water.

The correct hose was handed to Erica and you can see what happens next!

By the way, the baby is due in July.

Watch the video of the reveal below

