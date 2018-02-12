Police: Four juveniles responsible for home burglary in Kennesaw

Kennesaw Police have arrested four juveniles accused of burglarizing a home in Kennesaw.More >
Kennesaw Police have arrested four juveniles accused of burglarizing a home in Kennesaw.More >
A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his child's mother. A jury deliberated for a mere 45 minutes before finding Joshua Maurice Gibson guilty of the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Danielle Marshall. He is convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false report of a crime and false statements, cruelty to child, perjury and solicitation to commit murder of the key witness in the case. "The gruesome murder involved a le...More >
Both men were observed browsing jewelry for an hour before one suspect asked to see a pair of earrings.More >
Police are looking for the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and fleeing the scene.More >
A man is dead after he was fatally shot while changing his flat tire in the parking lot of a DeKalb County business on Saturday.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
A man is dead after he was fatally shot while changing his flat tire in the parking lot of a DeKalb County business on Saturday.More >
Two people are in critical condition and another is recovering after all three were shot during a robbery at a Decatur liquor store early Monday morning.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.More >
