Police: Four juveniles responsible for home burglary in Kennesaw

Kennesaw Police have arrested four juveniles accused of burglarizing a home in Kennesaw.

The incident occurred at a home located on English Oaks Drive, February 8. The homeowner was at home at the time of the burglary and told police when the two individuals were confronted, they fled on foot toward the entrance of the English Oaks neighborhood.

Each juvenile has been charged with four counts of burglary and they are now being checked into the Cobb County Youth Detention Center.

