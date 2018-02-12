Atlanta attorney's scathing Facebook review backfires

An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.

However, we don't think he was ready for people reading his review to side with the restaurant and not him.

Randy Cordle, whose Facebook profile lists him as the owner/attorney at Coats and Cordle, Attorneys at Law, Inc., posted a one-star review of Wade's in Smyrna, reading: I’m 48 yrs old and realize that getting carded should be a compliment at my age; however, refusing to serve me a beer with my wings because I left my license in my car is ridiculous. I’m obviously over 21. The waitress seriously wanted me to go out in the rain to my car and get it before she would serve me a beer. When the wait staff is too dumb for common sense it’s just not my kind of place. It sucks because the wings were pretty good.

Wade's replied from their Facebook page in the comment section of that review, letting Cordle know that what the server did was what is required by law: Sir, first of all the City of Smyrna requires by law that all people who purchase alcohol must have documented proof of age. It has nothing to do with actual age, but with the presence of documentation. The server performed her job admirably. Sorry you felt put out, or inconvenienced. For the edification of anyone who reads this review, I’ve included the temper tantrum you wrote on your receipt. FYI, I tipped the server out after you stiffed her.

The rest of the comments in the thread were not so civil, with many questioning if Cordle was indeed asking the server to break the law by not serving him a beer without first showing proper identification.

