BBB: File your taxes before a scammer gets your refund

Here’s a great reason not to wait until the April 17 deadline to file your taxes: If a scammer gets your Social Security number, he can file a return using your name and pocket your refund.

You wouldn’t know about it until you filed. The IRS would launch a fraud investigation on your behalf, but even if it finds in your favor, that could take months to resolve.

There is a new layer of security that can help filers. Better Call Harry explains in this Better Business Bureau report.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.