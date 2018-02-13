Cross Keys HS student dies from complications of flu

Grief counselors will be on hand at a metro Atlanta high school on Tuesday after a student passed away over the weekend from complications of the flu.

The student, who attended Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven, is the third student to die during this year's flu outbreak.

CBS46 has learned that the student has been identified as 15 year-old Miguel Jaimes Martinez.

School Principal Jason Heard sent this letter home to parents, warning them about the flu outbreak:

"Dear Cross Keys High School Parents,

The peak of the cold and flu season is upon us and can make a huge impact on the school community. To prevent the widespread of flu in the school, we mandate that your student stay home if he/she experiences flu or cold symptoms. To decide whether or not to send your student to school, please refer to the following guidelines.

Our school policy states that you should NOT send your student to school if he/she has:

· Temperature of 100 degrees or greater in the past 24 hours

· Vomiting in the past 24 hours

· Diarrhea in the past 24 hours

· General malaise or feelings of fatigue, discomfort, chills, weakness or muscle aches

· Frequent congested (wet) or croupy cough, especially if it has kept the student

awake at night

· Lots of nasal congestion with frequent blowing of nose

· A student who has started antibiotics needs to be on the medication for 48 hours before considered non-contagious and able to return to school. This includes strep throat

or other infections requiring antibiotics, such as conjunctivitis or pink eye

· Students must be symptom-free for 24 hours, without the use of medication, before

returning to school

As a precautionary measure, please consider keeping your child at home for an extra day of rest and observation if he/she has any of the following symptoms:

· Very stuffy or runny nose and/or cough

· Mild sore throat (no fever, no known exposure to strep)

· Headache

· Mild stomach ache

If your child becomes ill at school and the teacher feels the student is too sick to

benefit from school or is contagious to other students, you will be contacted to come and take

him/her home from school. Please be sure that arrangements can be made to transport your

student home from school. If your daytime or emergency phone number changes during the year, please notify the registrar immediately.

Finally, please be assured that our staff is proactively making every effort to provide a sanitary and safe school environment. We have put measures in place to prevent the spread of these illnesses, and appreciate it very much when you communicate with us when your student is absent, as well as the reason for the absence. These measures will help to control the spread of infectious diseases at school and allow your child to be available for learning. Thank you in advance for your support in making our school as healthy as possible for the students and staff at Cross Keys High School.

Sincerely,

Jason Heard

Principal"

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.