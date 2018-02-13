Residents of Buckhead neighborhood to get relief from flooding

The city of Atlanta will spend millions of dollars to help deal with flooding concerns that residents of a Buckhead neighborhood say has been plaguing them for years.

Residents of the Memorial Park neighborhood in Atlanta say they've seen flooding for decades and it's about time the city stepped up to fix the 80 year old sewage system.

Flooding in the area has been so bad recently that residents actually had to use boats to get around after Peachtree Creek spilled its banks two years ago.

It's not just the water that has residents concerned. It's the aftermath once the water recedes.

"It's the sewage that comes with that water. I think it's not only toxic for the environment it may be toxic for our children," says Sarah North, who owns a home in the neighborhood. "We've definitely seen the streets flooded where cars cant move."

Right now, there's two projects going on to fix the problem. Both should be complete within 18 months at a cost of $39 million.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.