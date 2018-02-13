President's budget proposal cuts nearly $1 billion from Atlanta-based CDC

President Donald Trump released his fiscal year 2019 budget proposal on Monday, and while it promises to strengthen our southern border and fund the fight against the opioid epidemic, it also proposes steep cuts for the CDC.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could see funding cuts of nearly $1 billion, according to some analysts. The science journal "Nature" reports the proposal would slash the department's budget by 12 percent.

But the proposal might not be as crippling as it sounds. Part of the cuts would be achieved by moving certain programs into other agencies. For example, occupational health activities would be transferred out of the CDC and into the National Institutes of Health.

Still, other agency programs would see their funding slashed under the president's budget proposal, including a 43 percent cut to the CDC's Public Health Preparedness and Response Program.

Of course, as Congress works through the budget, there's always a tug-of-war with funding.

