President's budget proposal cuts nearly $1 billion from Atlanta-based CDC

An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
Two people are in critical condition and another is recovering after all three were shot during a robbery at a Decatur liquor store early Monday morning.More >
Two people are in critical condition and another is recovering after all three were shot during a robbery at a Decatur liquor store early Monday morning.More >