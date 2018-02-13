Clarkston family frantically searching for missing daughter

A Clarkston family is searching for their missing daughter and they've created a Facebook page to help in their efforts.

Mara Bradley-Chiofalo, 17, disappeared on Friday, February 9 around 12 p.m. and her family believes she may be in danger. They say she left her home without her cell phone or any money and her parents are unsure if she is traveling in a vehicle or on foot.

She's described as a white female, standing about 5'7" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and her hair was brown the last time her parents saw her but they say she may have died it a different color or may be wearing a wig.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.