Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel

An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >