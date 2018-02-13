Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel

A lieutenant with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office made a startling discovery on Monday after finding the body of a missing Griffin man inside an interior wall of a motel.

Timothy Allen Johnson was reported missing on December 5 and his vehicle was recovered about a week later in the parking lot of Crestview Baptist Church on North Expressway.

On Monday, a suspect allegedly committing a theft at the former Howard Johnson motel on North Expressway alerted police to a possible body inside one of the walls of the motel.

Griffin Police Lieutenant Joe Hudson went to the motel to investigate and smelled a foul odor coming from one of the rooms. After investigating, Lieutenant Hudson discovered the remains of Johnson.

No foul play is suspected in Johnson's death but an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

