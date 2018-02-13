Update: Missing man found dead in wall was trapped

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.
An 11 year-old Florida girl has been found safe at a Georgia hotel after she disappeared with a man early Sunday morning.
At least five homes were destroyed and four others were impacted on Rosemont Court.
Four people, including a six-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday night. The six-year-old is in stable condition, according to police.
