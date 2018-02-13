Tucker man sentenced in brutal police attack

A Tucker man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after committing a string of crimes that took place in 2016.

Christian Avery Hobby is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, felony obstruction, giving false information, misdemeanor obstruction counts, aggravated stalking, and child cruelty.

The 28-year-old plead guilty to all charges in three separate indictments.

On June 23 Hobby attacked a Cobb County Police Officer as he was being placed under arrest.

Officers were responding to a suspicious person call in the Hickory Grove Road area. When two officers attempted to make contact with Hobby he ran into the woods.

Captain J. Bullock located him in the woods where the attack took place.

Bullock was struck in the face and head with a heavy object, possibly a railroad spike.

His injuries resulted in a swollen eye, bruising, swelling across his face and head, and a dozen stitches to close wounds in his lip and nose.

Hobby fled again following the attack, but was soon located by a K-9 unit.

"The message from this case is clear," said ADA David Williamson. "Those who commit acts of violence, particularly against law enforcement officers, will be vigorously prosecuted."

