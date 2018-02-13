Tucker man sentenced in brutal police attack - CBS46 News

Tucker man sentenced in brutal police attack

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A Tucker man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after committing a string of crimes that took place in 2016.

Christian Avery Hobby is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, felony obstruction, giving false information, misdemeanor obstruction counts, aggravated stalking, and child cruelty.

The 28-year-old plead guilty to all charges in three separate indictments.

On June 23 Hobby attacked a Cobb County Police Officer as he was being placed under arrest.

Officers were responding to a suspicious person call in the Hickory Grove Road area. When two officers attempted to make contact with Hobby he ran into the woods.

Captain J. Bullock located him in the woods where the attack took place.

Bullock was struck in the face and head with a heavy object, possibly a railroad spike.

His injuries resulted in a swollen eye, bruising, swelling across his face and head, and a dozen stitches to close wounds in his lip and nose.

Hobby fled again following the attack, but was soon located by a K-9 unit.

"The message from this case is clear," said ADA David Williamson. "Those who commit acts of violence, particularly against law enforcement officers, will be vigorously prosecuted."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Cobb CountyMore>>

  • Tucker man sentenced in brutal police attack

    Tucker man sentenced in brutal police attack

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-02-13 15:55:48 GMT
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online

    Christian Avery Hobby is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, felony obstruction, giving false information, misdemeanor obstruction counts, aggravated stalking, and child cruelty.

    More >

    Christian Avery Hobby is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, felony obstruction, giving false information, misdemeanor obstruction counts, aggravated stalking, and child cruelty.

    More >

  • Man pistol-whipped woman before fatal shooting, sentenced to life in prison

    Man pistol-whipped woman before fatal shooting, sentenced to life in prison

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:47 AM EST2018-02-12 16:47:51 GMT
    Twenty-three-year-old Danielle Marshall. (Source: Family)Twenty-three-year-old Danielle Marshall. (Source: Family)

    A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his child's mother. A jury deliberated for a mere 45 minutes before finding Joshua Maurice Gibson guilty of the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Danielle Marshall. He is convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false report of a crime and false statements, cruelty to child, perjury and solicitation to commit murder of the key witness in the case. "The gruesome murder involved a le...

    More >

    A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his child's mother. A jury deliberated for a mere 45 minutes before finding Joshua Maurice Gibson guilty of the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Danielle Marshall. He is convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false report of a crime and false statements, cruelty to child, perjury and solicitation to commit murder of the key witness in the case. "The gruesome murder involved a le...

    More >

  • Move over law in Georgia: What you need to know

    Move over law in Georgia: What you need to know

    Thursday, February 8 2018 3:53 PM EST2018-02-08 20:53:24 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Every year first responders are hurt or even killed by drivers not paying attention on the highway. 

    More >

    Every year first responders are hurt or even killed by drivers not paying attention on the highway. 

    More >
    •   