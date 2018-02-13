Gym thieves make off with flat screen television

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to locate a fugitive wanted for murder.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to locate a fugitive wanted for murder.More >
Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.More >
Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was found shot to death in a wooded area of southwest Atlanta with his running vehicle abandoned nearby.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was found shot to death in a wooded area of southwest Atlanta with his running vehicle abandoned nearby.More >
Kennesaw Police have arrested four juveniles accused of burglarizing a home in Kennesaw.More >
Kennesaw Police have arrested four juveniles accused of burglarizing a home in Kennesaw.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.More >
Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
What police thought was a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel was actually an elaborate attempt to rob a man.More >
What police thought was a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel was actually an elaborate attempt to rob a man.More >
Police in Duluth are advising residents to be careful of a scam that's making its way through metro Atlanta, targeting people's personal information.More >
Police in Duluth are advising residents to be careful of a scam that's making its way through metro Atlanta, targeting people's personal information.More >
A lieutenant with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office made a startling discovery on Monday after finding the body of a missing Griffin man inside an interior wall of a motel.More >
A lieutenant with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office made a startling discovery on Monday after finding the body of a missing Griffin man inside an interior wall of a motel.More >
An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >
Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.More >