Gym thieves make off with flat screen television

Suspect One returning to the gym with Suspect Two. (Source: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Two men are sought by police in Duluth after stealing a television from an apartment gym.

Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.

The first suspect is seen on camera around 11:30 p.m. working out.

At 1 a.m. he returns to the gym with the second suspect.

Surveillance footage shows both suspects removing a television from the wall and leaving the property.

If anyone has information, contact Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-08477. Those with information leading to arrest and indictment may be rewarded up to $2,000.

