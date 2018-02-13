Championship boxer Adrien Broner arrested for sexual battery at Lenox Square

Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.

A woman told police that she had been inappropriately groped by Broner. He denied the allegations but was interviewed by police and taken into custody.

He was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail before being released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Broner, from Cincinnati, has held a championship belt in four different weight classes and was named by Ring Magazine in December 2012 as the fifth-best boxer in the sport, pound for pound.

Broner is scheduled to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. in April. He hasn't fought since losing his WBA super lightweight title in a unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia on July 29, 2017.

He's not expected to appear in court until February 28.

