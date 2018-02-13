FBI searching for Atlanta murder suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to locate a fugitive wanted for murder.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office and the Atlanta Police Dept. is asking for help in locating Randall Bernard Hampton, 56. He is wanted for the 2017 murder of Johnnie Wallace.

According to a Fulton County arrest warrant, on Nov. 4, 2017 Hampton chased Walled to the 200 block of Joseph Lowery Boulevard. When he caught up to Wallace, he stabbed Wallace multiple times with a large knife. Wallace later died.

Hampton is on the APD’s Most Wanted List and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be living in vacant homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

