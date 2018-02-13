Widow of fallen Locust Grove officer gives birth to son

The widow of a Locust Grove police officer who was killed in the line of duty Friday, February 9 has given birth to a son.

Officer Chase Maddox, a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove Police Department, was fatally shot while serving a warrant at a home in Locust Grove.

Two other officers were injured in the shooting. All three officers were transported to local hospitals, but unfortunately, Maddox died from his injuries. An autopsy revealed he was shot three times, with the fatal wound being to the head.

The newborn baby is the second son for Maddox and his widow.

