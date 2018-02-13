Parents of NBA star Dwight Howard celebrate 40 years of marriage

A lieutenant with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office made a startling discovery on Monday after finding the body of a missing Griffin man inside an interior wall of a motel.More >
A firefighter and his wife had one of the more unusual gender reveals of all time, thanks to firefighters with the Decatur Fire and Rescue.More >
An Atlanta attorney left a scathing review for a Smyrna restaurant when he was denied alcohol after forgetting his identification in his car.More >
Two people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a home in Cherokee County on Monday.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
