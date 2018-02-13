Sewage spills into Gwinnett County home

A disgusting discovery two weeks ago prompted Cleoma Thompson to speak out.

"The guy from the county that came down here and flushed this line out he said the whole neighborhood was backed up," said Thompson.

There was a sewage back-up on Carver Circle at the end of January and the county was in the neighborhood to flush the line.

"It’s a hazard, it’s got to be cleaned up," said Thompson.

And that’s when sewage flooded Thompson’s guest house which a friend was living in at the time.

"I was like good gravy I don’t know what to do," said Terrell Williams.

Ever since, Thompson has not been able to get Gwinnett County or her insurance company to cover the cost of cleaning it up.

"Pissed off, mad, paying money for insurance and I thought it was supposed to cover whatever happened," said Thompson.

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources informed CBS46 that they are waiting on Thompson to submit a claim so that they can file it with the insurance company and ultimately resolve the issue. The only problem, she hasn’t been able to find a company willing to give her an estimate.

"They won’t give me an estimate because it’s so much in detail and they may have to go into the wall and it might be $50,000 or $30,000," said Thompson.

Now she fears she’ll be left on the hook for a job that will cost thousands of dollars to clean up.

"I want the county take responsibility for their action of what they caused in this house," said Thompson.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett County told CBS46 that if Thompson can at least provide a preliminary estimate they can get the ball rolling towards a solution.

