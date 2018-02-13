Woman spends $8K on warranties; guess what happened when her was - CBS46 News

Woman spends $8K on warranties; guess what happened when her washer broke?

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Eddie Mae Williams is a loyal Sears customer. How loyal? She’s been buying appliances from Sears for more than half a century.

She has extended warranties on her washer, dryer, oven, cooktop, and vacuum. Since 2000, Eddie Mae has paid Sears more than $8,000 on warranties. 

But what happens when an appliance can’t be fixed? Sears keeps sending a repairman to work on Eddie Mae’s washing machine, and it still doesn’t work. So Eddie Mae’s daughter decided she’d Better Call Harry.

