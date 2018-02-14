Womans' body found near Atlanta Heights Charter School

Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman's body was found near Atlanta Heights Charter School early Wednesday morning.

The body was found around 3 a.m. on a road that leads to the school, which is located off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A friend of the woman was able to bring police to the body. Police are saying that person is not a suspect in the woman's death.

The victim is only described as a woman in her 30's. She was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.

It is also unclear how she died.

A medical examiner is headed to the scene to determine the woman's identity and exact cause of death.

CBS46 will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as new information is learned.

