Hogansville PD officer resigns after marijuana found in patrol car

A man has resigned his position on the Hogansville Police force after officers found marijuana in his patrol vehicle as well as other drugs inside his home.

Daniel-Cameron William Kemp resigned his position on February 8 after being caught five days earlier.

It all started when a Coweta County Sheriff's deputy saw Kemp give a man a gun and a container outside of Kemp's home on February 3. As the man was leaving the home, the deputy pulled his vehicle over.

The deputy smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the man's vehicle. He found a .22 caliber Uzi and marijuana inside. The man, later identified as Billy Ray Pete, admitted to the deputy that he bought the marijuana from Kemp.

A search warrant was secured and police raided Kemp's home, finding several pill bottles and oxycodone. The also found marijuana inside Kemp's patrol vehicle.

Kemp was arrested but has been released from jail after posting $20,000 bond. He resigned his position on February 8.

He was with the department for two years.

