Hogansville PD officer resigns after marijuana found in patrol car

A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Two more inmates have died at the Fulton County Jail, in just the new year, the CBS46 Bulldog learned exclusively Tuesday.More >
Joshua Rackliffe's apartment could double as his dressing room. For the last three years, he's performed as a drag queen at Burkhart's Pub under the stage name Brigitte Bidet.More >
