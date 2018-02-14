Hogansville police officer resigns after marijuana found in patrol car

A Coweta County man has resigned his position on the Hogansville Police force after sheriff's deputies found marijuana in his patrol vehicle.

Daniel-Cameron William Kemp resigned his position on February 8 after being caught five days earlier, said a spokesperson for the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, it all started when a Coweta County Sheriff's deputy saw Kemp give a man a gun and a container outside of Kemp's home on February 3. As the man was leaving the home, the deputy pulled his vehicle over.

The deputy smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the man's vehicle. He found a .22 caliber Uzi and marijuana inside. The man, later identified as Billy Ray Pete, claimed he bought the marijuana from Kemp.

A search warrant was secured and police raided Kemp's home, finding several pill bottles and oxycodone, deputies said. They also found marijuana inside Kemp's patrol vehicle.

Kemp was arrested on a charged of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was released from jail after posting $20,000 bond. He resigned his position on February 8.

He was with the department for two years.

When reached at his home Wednesday, Kemp said his attorney had advised him not to comment. CBS46 is awaiting a response from Kemp's attorney.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.