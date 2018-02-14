Despite several deaths, flu season still not at its peak

Although several deaths have been reported in the state, health officials are warning the flu outbreak has still not reached its peak.

The department confirmed the news during its monthly meeting on Tuesday. They say just as one strain of the virus begins to taper off, another strain is picking up steam.

Right now, Influenza B is showing up a lot more in laboratory testing of sick people, although there's still plenty of Influenza A to go around. So far, 66 people in the state of Georgia have died during the flu outbreak this season and about three-quarters of those deaths are patients 65 and older.

CBS46 talked with Ashley Berman, a physician assistant at Smart Care Urgent Medical Center and she says the volume of patients is overwhelming.

"It's been a though season needless to say, We'd like to say its calming down however today we've seen a bunch of flu return again, so it's hard to say but I don't think it's over quite yet," said Berman.

Health officials stressed the importance of good hygiene and getting a flu shot to help limit the spread of the virus. They also advise parents if they have a sick child and a healthy child, do not bring the healthy child to the hospital or doctor's office waiting room.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.