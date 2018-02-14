Lawmakers propose killing 'MARTA' brand for 'ATL'

State lawmakers have unveiled an ambitious proposal to revitalize Atlanta's transit infrastructure by improving coordination between transit systems in the metro area.

The proposal would create a new transit governing body called the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority or the "ATL."

Rep. Kevin Tanner, chairman of the House Transit Commission, said traffic congestion in Atlanta had become an economic-development and quality-of-life issue. He pointed to a new generation of employees looking for alternative ways to get around that do not require a car.

Under the proposal, the ATL would be responsible for creating a plan to tackle the area's mounting transit concerns and would control access to new sources of funding.

While existing providers--like MARTA--will maintain some operational autonomy, the entire system would be rebranded "ATL" by 2023.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.