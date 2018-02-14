Delta employee caught on camera berating customer who lost bag

A Delta Air Lines employee is feeling the heat after he was caught on camera swearing at a man who was trying to retrieve his lost bags at Portland International Airport in Oregon.

Customer Rahul Amin posted the video to YouTube on February 12. The video shows Amin recording an employee at the baggage claim counter who waves him away and asks why he's videotaping.

Amin then turns the camera to the other employee and that's when he's verbally berated by the man.

WATCH the video below (WARNING: Video contains graphic language)

