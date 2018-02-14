Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fairburn

A busy Fulton County roadway is shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The crash has shut down all lanes on Highway 29 at Fairburn Industrial Boulevard, just south of Fairburn.

Not much is known about the crash, including if the driver of the vehicle will face charges. No word on the condition of the victim.

GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 11 a.m.

