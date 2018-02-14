Atlanta Hawks' "Swipe Right Night" couple to tie knot at Philips Arena

More than 200 guests will pack Philips Arena Saturday, March 3 and they wont be watching a concert or an Atlanta Hawks' game.

Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong will say their vows in the same arena where their romance began. The couple first met while students at Shorter University at the Hawks' first ever "Swipe Right Night" themed game. The event allowed fans the opportunity to meet up with matches from the popular Tinder app in real time.

“Everyone at the Hawks couldn’t be more delighted for Ben and Avery to tie the knot on our home court,” Koonin said. “What perfect example of our team’s mission coming to life - uniting the city through basketball. We are honored to host the happy couple, along with their friends and family on their special night.”

A year later, the couple returned to Philips Arena as guests of the team for ‘Swipe Right Night 2.0’ and they were offered the arena as the future wedding location. After several Hawks games, two years of dating and a newborn baby, the couple took the team up on its proposition.

“Ben and I are beyond thankful for everything that the Atlanta Hawks have done for us,” Armstrong said. “Philips Arena is where it all began and it just seems fitting that the next big milestone in our lives together happens there. The stylists at David’s Bridal helped me find the dress of my dreams! It made this entire experience even better.”

Following the ceremony, guests will be treated to an early evening reception in the arena’s exclusive Courtside Club.

