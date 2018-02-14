State Senate press office threatens to revoke press access in First Amendment battle

This story isn't about us, but it begins with us.

Raw video shows CBS46 political reporter Giovanna Drpic walking casually in conversation with a state Senator, moments before stopping to conduct a routine interview.

Senator Burt Jones stood and spoke willingly, in what could only be called a mundane encounter.

But it resulted in a bizarre move by the Georgia Senate Press Office.

A letter was drafted--on Senate letterhead--claiming reporter Drpic had "ambushed" the Senator, and ignored "specific instructions" from from the press office on how to conduct interviews.

It claimed she was a repeat violator.

It ended with a threat to revoke credentials to cover news on the Senate floor.

The letter, which was addressed to Drpic, was sent to the entire press pool that covers the legislature. Either in a attempt to publicly discredit Drpic, or worse, intimidate every member of the media into following vague or unwritten instructions or risk losing access.



"The First Amendment is the most important part of the Constitution," says attorney Alan Begner.

"This reporter--all reporters--all TV stations, have a right to spontaneously interview people at the Capitol in a classic First Amendment forum whether they want to be or not."

The man who drafted the letter is Steve Tippins, Chief of Staff for the Senate Committee on Administrative Affairs.

In response to a letter from a CBS46 attorney challenging his threat, he replied, "your letter is the reason lawyer jokes exist." Clearly dismissing and making light of serious concerns over potential First Amendment violations.

Remember, this is the recipient of a $68,000 a year tax-payer funded salary.

Since the letter was sent to multiple media outlets, every major television station in Atlanta, along with the Georgia First Amendment Foundation and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, all interpreted its intent as a threat. And they have each demanded a retraction.

Tippins does not plan to, but sent us a written statement today saying:

"While substantial disagreement remains about the impetus of my letter from February 7 the senate shall continue to promote open and unfettered access to its members and to the legislative process, while nevertheless insisting that members of the media observe the standards of professionalism and the decorum that is expected of all other men and women who come to work here at the capitol."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.