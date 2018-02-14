Flower shop busy after Locust Grove officer killed

It's one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops nationwide.

The fourteenth of February means a stack of orders and a lot of roses. But for Locust Grove flowers and gifts this year is different because some of those orders are coming with a different type of love.

"We are starting to get orders for Chase Maddox," said Heather Darnell.

Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed in the line of duty on Friday, resulting in citizens from all over coming to pay their respects. Many through flowers.

"It didn't start until yesterday when they announced the funeral," said Darnell. "I guess everybody was just kind of waiting around."

And when we say from all over we mean it.

"We did a get a call yesterday from the New York Yankees to deliver one to the Locust Grove police station," said Darnell.

Shop owner Heather Darnell says she wasn't expecting that one.

"Everybody just got real sad and teary eyed," said Darnell.

Many of Darnell's flowers now sitting outside of the police station on Maddox's patrol car in hopes of somehow making it a little better.

"Put smiles on their face, just help them get over the grieving...and I definitely know that's hard," said Darnell.

And along with each flower, Darnell sends a little prayer out the door.

"I'm just praying for each and everyone of them."

