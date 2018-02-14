DeKalb County Schools using canines

Students within Dekalb County Schools will soon see two canines roaming the halls of their schools. The school district is now using a Golden Lab, named Rocky, and a German Shepherd named Rex to curb crime.

“The dogs are trained in odor recognition,” said Corporal Bielicki. “One is trained in narcotics detection and my dog rocky is trained in explosives detection.”

The dogs are from a kennel in North Carolina and cost the school district $17,500. Dekalb County Schools Superintendent R. Stephen Green believes it’s money is well spent.

During the 2016-2017 school year, there were about 200 incidents within Dekalb County Schools where a dangerous object like a firearm or razor blade was brought into a middle or high school. During that same time frame, about 130 students were identified to have some sort of gang affiliation.

The dogs will search schools randomly each week.

“It is randomly on purpose and unannounced,” said Green. “It's not any particular schedule necessarily and we're not disclosing that. They will go randomly and show up at any given time.”

Two canine officers already on staff will handle the dogs, who have undergone months of training.

The district is taking other measures to keep students safe. All new Dekalb County Schools construction will include roll-down doors to help stop intruders. The district is also installing metal detectors in five high schools which costs about 40 thousand per school. It’s also implementing random audits to help identify on-campus areas that need additional supervision.

“It's not just having metal detectors,” said green. “it's not just having a visible presence. It's not just having cameras. You've got to approach this this thing from a multi-tiered perspective and dogs are a part of that.”

