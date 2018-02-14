Paulding County Schools takes steps to ease racial tension to mixed reviews

Racial tensions at North Paulding County High School reached an all-time high in recent weeks. The issue came to a head when a video surfaced of white students using racial slurs to refer to African Americans.

Now Paulding County Schools is making steps to ease some of the tensions.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, district representatives appointed a new diversity coordinator. Cassandra Dobbs has over 20 years in education and was the first African-American principal to work in the Paulding County School District, but the move is being met with mixed feelings.

"This is not a resolution for the problem, " said Beverly Warren. "I'm one of the parents who've experience racism and profiling unjustly, firsthand. It almost tore me up, not only on the inside, but to see my child, to see her go through this, it was horrifying."

Warren says since coming forward with concerns, things have only gotten worse for her children at school. In fact, her kids have been suspended three times since her first interview with the media.

"My daughters will come home crying each day, or each week, about how someone called them the “n word” or monkey,” she said. “And what are they doing now? Anything my kids do at this point, they're under a microscope."

But school district officials are hoping for change with Dobbs’ appointment. In a statement to CBS46, Dobbs said, “I am excited about the opportunity to be a servant leader for the students, staff, and community of Paulding."

And, the appointment has many in the community showing some optimism.

"I think it could be a good first step," said Paulding County resident Jaclyn Siebert.

And Lori Cooper agreed, "If it’s going to help schools, I think it’s a good idea.”

As for Warren, we asked if her if she thought the appointment was a good solution and she responded, “No! We need people who knows what’s going on, people who have been experiencing it, someone to start correcting some of the problems of injustice that some of the parents have endured."

CBS46 reached out to Dobbs and was told she's not available until next week and only with an appointment.

