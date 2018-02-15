Truck fire forces closure of I-85 in Gwinnett County

A tractor trailer fire has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Boggs Road in Gwinnett County.More >
A tractor trailer fire has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Boggs Road in Gwinnett County.More >
A disgusting discovery two weeks ago prompted Cleoma Thompson to speak out.More >
A disgusting discovery two weeks ago prompted Cleoma Thompson to speak out.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.More >
Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
Racial tensions at North Paulding County High School reached an all-time high in recent weeks. The issue came to a head when a video surfaced of white students using racial slurs to refer to African Americans.More >
Racial tensions at North Paulding County High School reached an all-time high in recent weeks. The issue came to a head when a video surfaced of white students using racial slurs to refer to African Americans.More >
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
A Florida mother said a daycare facility locked her young daughter in the bathroom.More >
A Florida mother said a daycare facility locked her young daughter in the bathroom.More >