Truck fire forces closure of I-85 in Gwinnett County

A tractor trailer fire has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Boggs Road in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but crews must extract the fuel out of the tractor-trailer before it can be cleared. The fire is believed to be mechanical and was sparked by the brake system and a blown tire.

There was no fuel leak from the tanker and no immediate hazardous materials threat.

Emergency responders are on scene trying to clear the mess but it could be some time before the roadway is fully reopen. No word on if any injuries have been sustained.

According to GDOT, the following entrance ramps to I-85 NB are blocked at this time:

Pleasant Hill Rd/Exit 104

SR 316/Exit 106

SR 120/Boggs Rd/ Exit 107

Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto the secondary roads. GDOT reports the roadway may not fully reopen until 7:30 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.