Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while walking along I-75

A pedestrian walking along the southbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection with Canton Road.

Three lanes were shut down as crews cleared the crash scene but the roadway is fully reopen.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian will face charges.

