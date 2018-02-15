Student shot several times during Florida rampage has ties to metro Atlanta

The Marietta community is coming together to help a former resident whose daughter is currently in intensive care at a Florida hospital after being shot several times during the rampage at a high school in Florida.

Maddy Wilford was struck several times during the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a small suburb about 50 miles outside of Miami.

Her grandparents currently live in metro Atlanta, and her mother is a 1991 graduate of Marietta High School.

Maddy must undergo a third surgery on Thursday, according a message her mother sent to friends on Facebook. Doctors say they don't know exactly how many bullets struck Maddy. One of the bullets went through her back, crushing her ribs and piercing her stomach and one of her lungs.

In all, 17 adults and children were killed, and many others were injured in what is now considered to be among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile, Israel said.

So far, what they've found is "very, very disturbing," he said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Maddy to help her family pay for medical expenses. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, the page had already raised more than $10,000.

