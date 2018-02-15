Student shot several times during Parkland rampage has ties to metro Atlanta

The city of Marietta is praying for a young girl currently in intensive care at a Florida hospital after being shot several times during the rampage at a high school in Florida.

Maddy Wilford was struck several times during the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a small suburb about 50 miles outside of Miami.

Her grandparents currently live in Marietta and her mother is a 1991 graduate of Marietta High School.

Maddy must undergo a third surgery on Thursday and doctors say they don't even know exactly how many bullets struck her. One of the bullets went through her back, crushing her ribs and piercing through one of her lungs.

Doctors believe she will survive but her mother is praying for strength.

In all, 17 adults and children were killed and many others injured in what is now among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile, Israel said.

So far, what they've found is "very, very disturbing," he said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Wilford to help pay for medical expenses. So far, the page has raised over $3,500.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.