Rash of slider thefts now extends into Cobb County

After as many as five slider theft crimes were reported in Douglas County in just the past few days, police in Cobb County are investigating a similar crime at a gas station in Vinings.

Cobb County Police say a woman was pumping gas at a QuikTrip station on Paces Ferry Road on February 9 when a man pulled up next to her, got out of his vehicle, reached into her vehicle and stole her purse.

He quickly gets back into his vehicle and pulls off. The victim didn't even know what happened.

Similar crimes have been happening in Douglas County and police are wondering if the crimes are connected.

WATCH surveillance video of the theft in Cobb County (App users, tap here for the video)

If you have any information on any of these crimes, you're asked to contact police.

