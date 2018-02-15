Marietta passes hands-free ordinance, to take effect in April

If you're someone who uses their cell phone while driving, you may want to stay out of Marietta.

That's because city officials passed a hands-free driving ordinance that makes it a crime to handle your cell phone while driving.

As of April, it will be against the law to drive down the street in Marietta with your cell phone in your hand.

Marietta city council member Michelle Cooper Kelly proposed the ordinance. She says it came as a result of significantly higher vehicle deaths in Georgia. She says the law has been passed in 15 states as well as the District of Columbia and 13 of those states have reported a decrease in traffic fatalities.

The city of Smyrna passed similar legislation in early January after delaying the vote for several weeks.

