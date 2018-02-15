MARTA mobility customers left in the cold after drivers strike

Riders in the MARTA mobility program were left in the cold on Wednesday after drivers went on a one-day strike, saying "enough is enough."

The drivers who struck say they hated to leave people without a ride but they say they've had enough.

The drivers struck in front of the MARTA mobility headquarters in west Midtown, saying they've been complaining about dangerous conditions on the buses for years. They say MARTA is using buses that are not safe.

"It was that time that we took a stand and said no we cant do this anymore," said Stanley Smalls with the Amalgamated Transit Union. "We had to do these things because we had a company that put profit over people. They are pushing buses out on the street that are pushing a lot of fumes inside the bus."

Hugh Williams has been a MARTA mobility rider for over 10 years. He was scheduled to be picked up at 8:15 a.m. to go Valentine's Day shopping for his wife. The bus never came.

"I kept calling them and calling them and I kept getting a busy signal," said Williams. "It probably was like an hour past the pick up time and then I finally got through to someone. She's like, 'well, nobody is coming.' I said 'okay, what do you mean nobody is coming?' She's like, 'We don't have any drivers."

Williams eventually did end up getting a ride from his neighbor and still managed to get a present for his wife.

Meanwhile, MARTA officials sent CBS46 this statement regarding the strike:

"MARTA is committed to providing safe, reliable transportation to its Mobility patrons... and will work with MV Transportation to ensure continuity of service."

