Suspect injured, in custody after officer-involved shooting at Motel 6

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel in Jonesboro Thursday morning.

An officer was called to the Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro around 5:45 a.m on a suspicious person complaint.

After arriving, the officer says the suspect became combative towards him and tried to grab at his waistband. After a brief foot chase, the officer caught up with the man where a struggled ensued.

The officer then shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.