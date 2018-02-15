Sandy Springs Police searching for missing elderly man

The Sandy Springs Police department is searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen since February 11.

Larry Cavanaugh, 78, was last seen driving away from his home in a gold, 2000 BMW 740 with the Georgia license tag PIZ2895.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Sandy Springs Police at 770-551-6900.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.