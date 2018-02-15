Home-school teacher sentenced for molesting young student

A home-school teacher will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 12 year-old boy over a year ago.

Police say 59 year-old David Peter Eidens was serving at the boy's home school teacher at the family's home in Mableton. When the boy's father came home from work, he found the boy in his underwear.

The boy told his father that Eidens had touched his genitals on several occasions.

“This plea ensured that this victim did not have to relive the abuse on the stand, and also that no other child will suffer at the hands of this lifelong predator,” said ADA Drew Healy, who prosecuted the case. “Two victims, decades apart, had the courage to come forward and ultimately bring this defendant to justice.”

This isn't the first time Eidens has been in trouble with the law. He was convicted of inappropriately touching an 11 year-old boy while living in Florida in 1984.

After accepting a plea deal, Eidens was sentenced to 20 years, with 19 to be served in prison and the remained on probation.

