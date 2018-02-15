VIDEO: Couple steals dog from Fulton County Animal Shelter

Authorities are searching for two suspects they say stole an adopted Yorkshire Terrier from the Fulton County Animal Services Shelter, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Shelter workers were alerted the dog had gone missing when the adopted family came to the shelter to take the 2-year-old female home.

When workers reviewed surveillance video, it showed a female take the dog out of the cage and pet it. The same female is seen walking with a male down one of the aisles as she continues to hold the dog.

In one scene of the video, the female is seen taking the dog out of her tote and putting it inside of her jacket. One minute later the couple walks out of the front lobby door.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

